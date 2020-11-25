Families needed to help with Village Church Holiday Food and Clothing Drive

The Village Church is offering a chance for students and their families to make the holidays brighter for homeless men and women in downtown San Diego. A food and clothing drive is set for Saturday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the lower parking lot near the church preschool at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Everyone involved will be treated to free ice cream from the Sweet Treats gourmet ice cream truck.

(Courtesy)

The church will collect canned food, pasta and cereal, along with used clothing for men and women served by New Day Urban Ministries. The group is also asking for new undergarments for men sizes 30-36 and for new men’s sneakers in sizes 9-12.

“With the weather getting colder, the Village Church, our Student Ministries, and our mission partner New Day Urban Ministries want to bless others with much-needed clothes and food,” said Rev. Dr. Neal Presa, associate pastor. “This event is a wonderful way to make a positive impact through donations that will bless individuals and families in real and practical ways.”

For more information, contact Pastor Neal at NealP@villagechurch.org or (858) 756-2441, ext. 104.