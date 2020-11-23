The Country Friends presents ‘Holiday Shop’

From cozy essentials to gifts that spark joy, discover the magic of the season shopping at The Country Friends Consignment Shop and courtyard. The nonprofit will hold a festive holiday bazaar at 6030 El Tordo in Rancho Santa Fe on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shop for holiday gifts, décor, candles, clothing, handbags and more from the Floral Palette, Gifts that Give Back, Jean Waters Fine Accessories, J.McLaughlin, North County Olive Oil Company, and Perfectly at Home. Twenty percent of sales both in person and online (use Holiday Shop in the coupon code) will benefit San Diego County-based nonprofits. In addition, enjoy up to 50 percent off select merchandise at the consignment shop, with half the purchase price also going to charities selected each year by The Country Friends Board of Directors with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, military families, and persons with disabilities.

Face masks and social distancing will be required. There is no charge for admission, but please register at: https://bit.ly/Holidayshop2020

For more information, contact The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org.

The Country Friends is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, formed 66 years ago to provide needed funding for San Diego County-based charities. Its mission is “Helping San Diegans since 1954: One Hand at a Time.” The organization raises funds primarily through the annual Art of Fashion runway show and luncheon, and proceeds from its consignment shop, which specializes in exquisite furniture, antiques, rugs, silver, china and objets d’art. Since its founding, The Country Friends has raised nearly $14 million to support human care agencies.