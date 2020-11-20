Village Church Blue Christmas Service remembers loved ones

The annual Blue Christmas Service of Remembrance at the Village Church will be held online Friday, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. This service is for everyone grieving the loss of loved ones. According to associate pastor Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, the holidays often trigger memories of loved ones that lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

“This service speaks to the reality of loss as well as bringing great hope and promise. Although we celebrate so much at Advent and Christmas time, we also recognize that for many it is also a time of great sadness,” she explained. “The Village Church offers care and comfort in all seasons.” The service will offer words of encouragement, beautiful music and the reading of the names of those who have passed on. For more information, contact Pastor Farley directly: janf@villagechurch.org.