A Very Village Christmas lights up the Village Church

Celebrate the beginning of the Christmas Season at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe when the church patio is draped in holiday lighting to welcome visitors to a Very Village Christmas from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Enjoy delicious Christmas cookies, cocoa and coffee, while listening to traditional carols and jingle bell pop songs performed by soloists from the talented Village Church Choir and Band. Children and adults can make Christmas crafts to take home as a special reminder of the evening. All events will be held outdoors on the church patio at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Everyone is invited to attend.

This is a family-friendly event with tables reserved for individuals, family units and friend “bubbles.” A Very Village Christmas is a free event, but RSVPs are required by Dec. 2 at villagechurch.org . Like all events on the church campus, safety and health protocols will be strictly monitored. Loving one another means wearing your mask and not attending if you are feeling ill.

A week later, on Saturday morning, Dec. 12, children and families can attend the online Breakfast in Bethlehem, a popular event that in past years has drawn more than 200 attendees. Starting at 9 a.m., log onto villagechurch.org where senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca will read the beautiful Christmas story while children can join in the fun by following along with several items from a Breakfast in Bethlehem swag bag. Filled with a sheep, crown, halo and even a flash light to find the Baby Jesus, parents can request a bag from Kjersti Atkins, director of Children’s Ministries at: kjerstia@villagechurch.org. Bags will be delivered or mailed to your home.

“Our vision was to do everything we could to bring this special Christmas tradition into more homes,” said Atkins. “We pray that all children who watch this year will learn Jesus is with them through all of life’s moments.”