Village Church: A chance to give back for Thanksgiving

Families looking for a way to give back to the community during Thanksgiving week can join volunteers from the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe to make more than 1,200 sandwiches for shelter residents and distribute Thanksgiving food bags to those in need. On Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday Nov. 24, students from middle school through college -- and their families -- are welcome to spend the afternoon making sandwiches at the Interfaith Community Shelter in Escondido.

(Courtesy)

“Thanksgiving week is a time for us to give thanks to God for our many blessings and to gather with loved ones. Families serving alongside one another to prepare hundreds of sandwiches is an incredible way to do mission together and show others they are loved and cared for,” said Rev. Dr. Neal Presa, associate pastor of the Village Church. Interested students can RSVP to NealP@villagechurch.org or call (858) 756-2441, ext. 104. The event will be held at 550 W. Washington Avenue in Escondido and everyone is required to wear masks.

Service opportunities continue Wednesday, Nov. 25, when everyone is welcome to join Village Church volunteers in handing out Thanksgiving food bags at New Day Urban Ministry, located at 2459 Market St. in San Diego. The organization restores lives by providing essential services to the homeless and the urban poor. For more information contact associate pastor Rev. Dr. Jan Farley: janf@villagehcurch.org or call (858) 756-2441, ext. 105.