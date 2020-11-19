Registration open for upcoming Cardiff Donut Dash

Join Cardiff 101 to participate in the Cardiff Donut Dash on Dec. 5 or Dec. 6, a family-friendly morning open to runners, joggers and walkers of all ages and abilities.

Participants are invited to enjoy Cardiff’s beautiful landscape and seascape with a run, jog, or walk on the rail trail, a scenic route along the ocean to the south, or up to Swami’s and back on the 101. This is an open event, meaning there is no closed or official course marked in the community. All participants will be rewarded with a finisher’s donut from VG’s, Donut Dash medal, a coffee or cocoa, and a commemorative event mug.

Proceeds and donations from the Donut Dash will go to Cardiff 101 Mainstreet to support its membership of local merchants, with a portion of the proceeds to also benefit the 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive, organized by local nonprofit Run North County.

Find details and sign up for a time to pick up race day rewards at:

https://racesandiegollc.redpodium.com/donut-dash-virtual-5k