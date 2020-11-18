Support military families with virtual Encinitas Turkey Trot

The Encinitas Turkey Trot, a tradition for many local families, will be held virtually this year on Nov. 26. Although the community can’t physically come together, there is still an opportunity to continue helping military families by walking, running or trotting on Thanksgiving Day.

For those who participate, 50% of registration will be donated to Veterans Association of the North County (VANC).

“In our 17 years we have never been asked to support so many families with so few resources,” said Lori Boody, the executive director of VANC. “From furloughs to shutdowns, these families need our help.”

VANC’s response to the COVID pandemic is ongoing. Each month they dispense diapers and food for the families of active duty military members and veterans. Since April, VANC volunteers have served 12,534 family members and have given out 152,405 diapers. This year VANC has 550 families registered to receive a turkey on Thanksgiving and of that, 91% are active duty. At $20 per turkey, they need to raise about $12,000 to supply local military families with just the main course.

The first 800 registrants will receive a commemorative bib and an Encinitas Turkey Trot medal. Participants are encouraged to get in their 3.5 miles on the course of their choosing on Thanksgiving Day— giant turkeys will be located throughout Encinitas for holiday selfies.

To register, visit excelarace.com/http:encinitasturkeytrot.org.html. Find the race on Facebook at Encinitas Turkey Trot.