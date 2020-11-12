Village Church drive-through Christmas Market helps those in need

Now in its 35th year, the Alternative Christmas Market at the Village Church will be a drive-through event on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the church parking lot at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Drivers can remain in their cars to pick up a list of organizations from San Diego and across the globe that are offering unique gifts designed to change the lives of the less fortunate. Nearly 30 mission partners need support this holiday season for a variety of causes that will benefit thousands including struggling U.S. military veterans, at-risk teens in Brazil, women and children in the Middle East, and local families served by several charities.

(Courtesy)

Shoppers have been overly generous in past years, according to Village Church Associate Pastor Rev. Dr. Jan Farley. “We are hoping to see more than $100,000 in purchases this year because of greater needs for our mission partners hit hard by the global pandemic.” Shoppers will receive cards that describe each contribution. A catalogue of the gift items will be available Nov. 15 on the church website: https://villagechurch.org/alternative-christmas-market. Purchases can be made online or via checks mailed with a price sheet to the Village Church, PO Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 92067. Checks should state ACM in the memo.

Drive-through participants are encouraged to bring donations of individually-wrapped Christmas candy to brighten the holidays for children and youth whom the Village Church serves across San Diego. Everyone can pick up a free Advent Wreath kit, complete with candles to be lit for each week of Advent beginning on Nov. 29. For more information, contact Holli Crawford: hollic@villagechurch.org.

