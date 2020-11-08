Celebrate the crafts: RSF Garden Club presents artisan trunk shows for holiday shopping with local flair

Bringing more unique holiday shopping options to North County, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is launching a series of artisan trunk shows featuring local artists and craftspeople.

“In the spirit of community, we wanted to open our space to local artisans since so many of their regular holiday venues have shuttered this year,” says Thora Guthrie, the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club director and store manager. “There’s no better time to shop creatively and locally.”

Like many charities, the club was forced to cancel its main event—the annual Home & Garden Tour—renowned for its roster of spectacular homes, and curated line-up of purveyors, who sold their goods at the Secret Garden. These trunk shows are designed to help fill that void, says Guthrie.

The shows will be held at Bloom Again resale shop on Saturdays with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting the Garden Club’s grant program. Since 2019, the club awarded more than $200,000 in grants to local nonprofits and schools for projects and programs that focus on horticulture, conservation, and sustainability. For more information on these programs, go to the organization website: rsfgardenclub.org and go to the “philanthropy” tab.

Mark calendars for the trunk show line-up:

Saturday, Nov. 14 Cuvee Jewelry

Also Giving Creations (home décor and jewelry)

Saturday, Nov. 21 Encinitas Pottery Guild

Ceramics make the ideal gift for the San Diego hostess. From glazed urns to hand-thrown mugs, these gifts are anything but cookie-cutter. Also Tres Designs Jewelry

Saturday Dec. 5 Studio Jules (jewelry)

HD Creations (Kokedama, Bonkei Zen Garden, Bonsai, and Air Plants)

Saturday Dec. 12 Marsha Rafter Mosaics

From sculptural succulents to wall murals, acclaimed mosaic artist Marsha Rafter dreams in color tiles. Don’t miss these intricate creations. marsharafter.com

Also Old Cool Now Lamps

One man’s trash is another man’s lamp. From vintage cameras to baseball gloves, Old Cool Now electrifies old treasures into safe modern lamps. oldcoolnow.com

For more information on club membership benefits and grant and scholarship programs, call 760-715-3230 or visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.