Virtual family forum ‘The Latest on Vaping’ to be held Nov. 18

“The Latest on Vaping,” a virtual family forum, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. This community event, hosted by San Dieguito Alliance for Drug Free Youth and San Dieguito Academy Foundation, is free and open to the public. Middle and high school students and their parents are encouraged to attend.

Learn about the ever-changing landscape on vaping; the newest products replacing JUUL, new product designs and marketing campaigns designed to appeal to youth, access to products, and the latest science about the use of electronic cigarettes. Find out if there is a link between vaping, COVID-19 and EVALI, the vaping lung injury affecting teen users. Keep up with new local and state laws effective January 2021. Finally, there will be tips on talking with your teens and responding to resistance.

Please rsvp to kmcchealth@gmail.com for questions or to receive a link for the event.