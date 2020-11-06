Copyright © 2020, Rancho Santa Fe Review | CA Notice of Collection
CCA student teams up with teen life coach and educator to illustrate ‘Power Up Your Parenting book’

This Saturday, Nov. 7, at noon, Canyon Crest Academy senior and illustrator Karin “Shinhae” Kang will be participating in a Zoom book launch for the newly-released “Power Up Your Parenting: A Practical Guide for Parenting Preteen and Teen Girls” book illustrated by Kang and written by teen, parent, and YA life coach and educator Erica Rood, M.A.Ed. During this book launch, Rood and Kang will be discussing their favorite parts of the book and answering questions from both parents and/or teens. Register to join this free, informational meet and greet at: bit.ly/3oPisw1

Erica Rood, M.A.Ed.
During the book launch, Rood will discuss some effective communication skills for parents of preteen/teens girls. These newfound skills will help empower parents by learning her step-by-step approach to support teens through personal, social, and academic challenges. Rood and Kang will also be discussing some of the crucial tools mentioned in Power Up Your Parenting to help provide teens ways to develop responsibility, resilience, compassion, and gratitude.

Karin “Shinhae” Kang

Power Up Your Parenting: A Practical Guide for Parenting Preteen and Teen Girls is available for sale on Amazon.com

