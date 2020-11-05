Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Warwick’s bookstore presents author Will Jelbert at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, via Facebook Live. Jelbert will discuss his new book, “Word Wise: Say What You Mean, Deepen Your Connections and Get to the Point.” Free. warwicks.com/event/jelbert-2020

Elena Mosaner will offer an introduction to self-hypnosis Tuesday, Nov. 10, via the La Jolla Community Center. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents hypnotherapist Elena Mosaner at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, online. Mosaner will lead an introductory class to help participants learn and practice evidence-based hypnotherapy techniques and tools, previewing a four-part class that begins later this month. Free. bit.ly/mosanerintro

• The La Jolla Community Center presents a computer and digital technology class starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, online. The four-part series, led by Ben Shapiro and Michael Viesca from TekMate, will present what senior citizens need to know about digital security, telehealth, the “smart” home, social networks, devices and more. The class continues weekly through Tuesday, Dec. 1. $15 per class for members; $20 for non-members. ljcommunitycenter.org/series

• Adventures By the Book presents “Salute to Veterans” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, online. The event, featuring authors Rebecca Bruff and John Cribb, aims to raise awareness for the Foundation for Women Warriors, a veterans organization. Free with book purchase. bit.ly/abbsalute

• Scripps Research holds the next session in its online Front Row Lecture Series at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, titled “Can Medicines that Alter the Microbiome Prevent Cardiovascular Disease?” Reza Ghadiri will present research on molecules that can alter the bacterial population of intestines to a healthier state to reduce cholesterol levels. Free. frontrow.scripps.edu

• Monarch Cottage La Jolla presents “The Faith and Wellness Connection” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, online. Professors of psychiatry Tanya Nguyen and Dan Sewell, clinical social worker Danielle Glorioso and the Rev. Scott Mitchell will discuss how faith can improve health and well-being. Free. Email bthomas@monarchcottages.net.

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents an online performance lecture by installation artist Judit Hersko at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Hersko collaborates with scientists on visualizing climate change science through art and narrative, and her current practice involves storytelling through performances that incorporate the objects she makes. Free. Register at bit.ly/herskolecture.

Families & Children

• The San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum launches its three-part virtual parenting workshop called “Parenting on the Go” at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The first episode features the museum’s director of education, Whitney Raser, as she speaks with Debbie Zeichner, a licensed clinical social worker and parent coach. Free. facebook.com/sdcdm



Art & culture

• ArtPower at UC San Diego presents New York-based dancer and choreographer Ephrat Asherie’s virtual dance residency through Nov. 19. The next event, Thursday, Nov. 5, is a film screening of “Check Your Body at the Door,” a documentary about underground house dancing in New York City in the 1990s, and a conversation with the film’s Archie Burnett and Asherie about the golden decade of dancing. On Thursday, Nov. 12, audiences are invited to participate in a conversation with Asherie and UCSD lecturer Grace Jun about Asherie’s life and works. $10 per device. artpower.ucsd.edu

• Liberty Station presents Virtual First Friday starting at 4 p.m. Nov. 6. The lineup of local artists and creatives will be on the virtual platform Airmeet and will include Milk Oolong Studio, Anne Gaffey Art and installation artist Hugo Crosthwaite. bit.ly/libstationfirstfriday

• Chamber group Camarada launches its 26th season with “Unstoppable,” an online series of six concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6. The first performance is “Recuerdos de los Dias” (“Memory of the Days”), a Day of the Dead-themed concert showcasing Latin American composers. $20. bit.ly/camaradaunstoppable

• Third Coast Percussion premieres “Metamorphosis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, online. The mashup of street dance and percussion music, created in collaboration with Movement Art Is, will livestream from La Jolla Music Society’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, with a recording of the concert available through Saturday, Nov. 14. $15. bit.ly/MetamorphosisNov7

• Bach Collegium San Diego continues its 2020-21 virtual season with “Earth, Wind & Fire! Mass in Troubled Times” on Saturday, Nov. 7, online. The concert, part of the organization’s reDiscover series, features soprano Estelí Gomez, mezzo-soprano Angela Young Smucker, tenor John Russell and bass Mischa Bouvier. Free, though donations are accepted. bachcollegiumsd.org

• The Old Globe theater presents its traditional Day of the Dead/Día de Muertos AXIS event at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, online. The event includes traditional Mexican music, recorded bilingual short plays from past coLAB productions and other activities hosted by teaching artist Valeria Vega. theoldglobe.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library continues its “Eastern Influences in Western Art” lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, online with “The Space of Art.” Led by art historian Cornelia Feye, the third of four lectures will discuss Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi, who incorporates Zen aesthetic in his work and more. $12 per lecture or $44 for the series for members; $15/$56 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

Tasende Gallery in La Jolla presents a tribute exhibition celebrating the 100th birthday of painter Wayne Thiebaud Nov. 12-19 online and in the gallery. (Courtesy)

• Tasende Gallery presents a tribute exhibition celebrating the 100th birthday of painter Wayne Thiebaud Nov. 12-19 online and in the gallery at 820 Prospect St., La Jolla. The exhibit will highlight nine works from the Tasende Gallery collection dating from 1954 to 2016, including oils on canvas and board, drawings in ink, wash, watercolor and pencil as well as a handworked lithograph and monotype. bit.ly/tasendeupcoming



Virtual galas & events

• The American Cancer Society’s annual gala “Magic of Hope” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, online. The event will include gourmet at-home dining prepared by Cohn Group Executive Chef Deborah Scott, online auction items and more. sandiegomagicofhope.org

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆