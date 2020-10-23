FACE’s ‘9th Dog-Friendly Golf Tournament’ set for Nov. 16 in Rancho Santa Fe

On Monday, Nov. 16, golfers and their canine best friends will tee off for The Foundation for Animal Care and Education’s (FACE) annual “Dog-Friendly Golf Tournament” hosted by Ira and Cini Robb. Held at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe, this special, socially-distanced event will be one for the books. All proceeds of this charity fundraiser will go back to saving pets in need of emergency veterinary care.

This one-of-a-kind event allows golfers to bring their dogs on the course to enjoy a much-needed day of fun while supporting FACE’s mission of saving pets and helping families. All precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of golfers and staff.

While the event may look different this year, this dog-friendly event will still be a howling good time. Prior to tee-off, players will compete in a fun chip-off contest. The game of golf will feature a special appearance from MLB legend Fred Lynn, fun on-course games, a Hole in One contest, and doggy goody bags. Following the tournament, players are invited to a special awards ceremony and sunset Yappy Hour including delicious appetizers and desserts. Guests will have a chance to bid on items at the silent auction featuring VIP behind the scenes animal tours, fine dining experiences, and more. The event’s special “Dream Ticket” raffle includes rounds of golf at some of Southern California’s best clubs.

FACE’s Board President Cini Robb says, “My husband Ira and I are so excited to be hosting FACE’s 9th Invitational Golf Tournament. Pets and families are in need more than ever; this fun dog-friendly event will surely help raise funds to give a second chance to many beloved pets. We encourage you to register as a player or sponsor the event to help save even more lives.”

FACE’s 2019 Golf Tournament raised over $187,000 for pets facing “economic euthanasia.” Major event sponsors for this year’s tournament include Evolve Physical Therapy, The Daniel and Flo Green Foundation, Carlsbad Golf Center, Spearhead LLC, The Spitcaufsky Family, and the Robb family. Registration for the event is available online at www.face4pets.ejoinme.org/GolfTournament

Those looking for information about making a tax-deductible donation can call (858) 450-3223 or email events@face4pets.org. For more information on the event, which runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16, visit face4pets.org/event/9th-invitational-dog-friendly-golf-tournament/ and visit face4pets.org to learn more about FACE.