RSF Fire District to host safety drive-thru event

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District is inviting the community to its first-ever “Fire Safety Drive-Thru Event,” for a chance to see fire engine displays up close and learn more about fire safety in a safe manner. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Station 2, 16930 Four Gee Road in 4S Ranch.

“Normally, this would be the weekend we would be hosting our annual pancake breakfast, but that is not possible this year due to COVID-19 concerns,” explained Fire Chief Fred Cox. “We hope to return that tradition next year; in the meantime, we wanted to provide an alternative option that would allow us to interact with our community in a safe manner.”

Community members will be able to drive their cars around the training tower through a course lined with emergency apparatus and booths with prizes and informational handouts. Other cooperating agencies and organizations will be participating as well. Attendees must remain in their vehicles and masks will be required.

“We invite everyone to come by, say hi, and learn a little more about how to keep their families and the community safe,” encouraged Cox. “For more information, people can visit our website at www.rsffire.org.”