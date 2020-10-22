Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

The La Jolla Light presents this continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The UC San Diego division of biological sciences presents “A Deep Look Into: Trust in Science in Uncertain Times” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, online. Experts Steve Hedrick, Kimberly Prather, Kim Rubinstein and Sherry Seethaler will discuss core issues of science communications, public distrust and authenticity, with a focus on issues involving the COVID-19 pandemic. Includes a Q&A. Free. Register at bit.ly/ucsddeeplook.

• The Kiwanis Club of La Jolla presents mayoral candidate and state Assemblyman Todd Gloria at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, via Zoom. Gloria’s mayoral opponent, San Diego City Councilwoman Barbara Bry, spoke at the Oct. 9 meeting. bit.ly/kiwaniszoom

Author Liam Callanan will participate in “Scenes from Paris” online Sunday, Oct. 25. (Courtesy)

• Adventures by the Book presents “Scenes from Paris” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, online. The event, featuring authors Liam Callanan, Alex George, Cara Black and Mamta Chaudhry, is designed to support authors and local businesses affected by lost revenue due to COVID-19. Guests can buy macarons to be shipped from San Diego business Le Parfait Paris and will watch a video presentation of Paris by San Diego business AvantGarde Travel. Free with book purchase at bit.ly/scenesfromparis.

• Sharp HealthCare presents “Building Resilience and Adapting to Change” online beginning Monday, Oct. 26. The free workshop is available to watch anytime and includes information on adapting in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats or significant stress. Sharp.com/healthclasses

• Warwick’s bookstore presents La Jollan Linda Olson, a professor emeritus of radiology at UC San Diego, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, via Facebook Live as she discusses her new book, “Gone: A Memoir of Love, Body and Taking Back My Life.” Free. Register at warwicks.com/event/olson-2020.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents veterinarian and San Diego Humane Society President and Chief Executive Gary Weitzman at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, via Facebook Live. Weitzman will present “Fetch! A How to Speak Dog Training Guide” and “Pounce! A How to Speak Cat Training Guide,” his two new titles designed to help families who are seeking tips and tricks for training their pets. Free. Register at warwicks.com/event/weitzman-2020.

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents the next part of its virtual “Modeler Citizens” series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. San Diego native and radio personality Tom Kelly will showcase his model railroad layout in this look at his life off the airwaves. Donations are accepted for attendance. Register at sdmrm.org/modelercitizens.

• Gelson’s Market presents a virtual wine tasting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, featuring Silver Oak and Twomey wines. The online event will be led by David Duncan. Participants must register and prepay for wines and an accompanying cheese plate, with pickup at Gelson’s on Oct. 28-29. gelsons.com/silveroak

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its “Wednesday Connect” series with an introductory computer class at 10 a.m. Oct. 28. Entrepreneurs Ben Shapiro and Michael Viesca of computer education company TekMate will share professional experiences working with senior citizens and provide information on how adopting technology provides value and enhances quality of life. Free. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• The Old Globe theater offers “Community Voices: Comedy Writing!” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Dec. 17, hosted by Katherine Harroff. Free. youtube.com/TheOldGlobe



Family & children

• Liberty Station’s Outside the Lens presents digital photography classes online Oct. 24 and 31. The classes, designed for teenagers and adults, will provide tips and editing basics. $39 per class. outsidethelens.org/workshops



Art & culture

• The San Diego Italian Film Festival screens “Michelangelo — Infinito” Oct. 22-25, with a live Q&A with the director at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. $16. bit.ly/infinitoendless

• The UC San Diego visual arts department presents a free livestreamed guest lecture at noon Friday, Oct. 23, featuring filmmaker and performance artist Wu Tsang, who combines documentary and narrative techniques with fantastical detours. bit.ly/wutsang

• The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center presents the Joyce Forum Jewish Short Film Festival Oct. 23-25 online. The festival features 31 short films from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Israel and Russia, arranged into five distinct programs with introductions from filmmakers. Tickets are $15 per program or $65 for a festival pass, with discounts for JCC members. lfjcc.org/film

Write Out Loud’s PoeFest goes online Friday, Oct. 23. (Courtesy)

• Write Out Loud holds its third annual PoeFest beginning Friday, Oct. 23, online. The event, featuring filmed performances of works by Edgar Allan Poe and other authors, streams through Nov. 1. Tickets are $13 per performance or $50 for all six. Register at writeoutloud.ticketspice.com/poefest.

• The San Diego Symphony presents “A Return to Music” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, online. The symphony’s first orchestral performance in nearly seven months will livestream with music director Rafael Payare conducting musicians in Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto.” Free. facebook.com/sandiegosymphony

• Bach Collegium San Diego launches its 2020-21 virtual season with the release of “Muses of Parnassus” on Saturday, Oct. 24. The program, the first of four MainStage Concerts, features the Italian baroque work of female composers sung by soprano Jennifer Ellis Kampani, along with a talk led by Daniel Zuluaga. Tickets are $25 ($80 for all four concerts) at bachcollegiumsd.org.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library begins its “Eastern Influences in Western Art” online lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. The four-week series, led by art historian Cornelia Feye, starts with “The Infinite Moment,” exploring the effect of Japanese woodblock prints on European artists at the turn of the 19th century. $12 per lecture or $44 for the series for Athenaeum members; $15/$56 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Same Time, Next Year” through Sunday, Nov. 15, online. The filmed play, featuring married actors Bruce Turk and Kate McNichol, explores a 25-year love affair between two people who meet once a year. $35. northcoastrep.org



Virtual galas & events

• The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation presents “Raise Your Spirits” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, online. The event includes spirit and snack tasting and entertainment while raising money to fight Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Register at bidpal.net/raiseyourspirits.

• Home Start Inc. holds its 13th annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. The event will include a tasting box for two filled with samples from local vendors and trivia rounds online, with proceeds going to help prevent child abuse and neglect. Boxes start at $50. hallowine.org

• The Torrey Pines Association presents “Jazz for the Pines” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, featuring a virtual concert with Peter Sprague. Tickets start at $24.50 at torreypines.org.

• The Oceanside Museum of Art holds “Art After Dark” from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, featuring a livestreamed fashion show, auctions and music. $15 (price goes up Oct. 26). bit.ly/artafterdark2020

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆