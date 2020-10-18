Experience drive-thru chills and thrills at Scream Zone

The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Scream Zone is providing spooky thrills for San Diegans in a new way through Halloween night with “Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Road Kill.”

The event has been scaring people for the past 23 years, according to its website. This year, to comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, guests will experience the horror from their vehicles, weaving through a mile-long course transformed into scenes from classic horror films, as well as original creations.

Scream Zone is open 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7 to 10 p.m. Sundays plus Tuesdays through Thursdays. Due to social distancing, there is a limited number of tickets available each hour. Early ticket purchase is recommended. The event is closed Mondays and will also be closed Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Drive-thru haunted attractions include “Conjuring Row,” “Dead End Truck Stop,” “Horror Icon Way,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Clown Alley,” “Fury Road,” “Mine Shaft Trail,” “Dusk Til Dawn” and “Zombie Carnival Row.”

The event features live actors, loud noises, flashing lights and other scary elements. It is not recommended for children under age 10, pregnant women or those sensitive to strobe lights, artificial fog, loud noises or dripping natural elements, according to the event’s “frequently asked questions” page. There will be no human-to-human contact and no one will reach into a vehicle.

For those needing a bite to eat before entering, Scream Zone is serving sweet treats like funnel cake and kettle corn, as well as full meals like corn dogs, burgers and gyros.

Scream Zone tickets are per vehicle. Tickets are $45 per for up to four occupants and $60 for five to eight occupants on Sundays plus Tuesdays through Thursdays. For Fridays and Saturdays, tickets are $55 for up to four people and $70 for five through eight occupants. Everyone in the vehicle must have their own seatbelt and no one can ride in a truck bed, according to the website. Windows can be rolled down, but everyone inside must wear a mask. Motorcycles and oversized vehicles, like RVs, are not permitted.

In addition to the Scream Zone, guests can watch spooky movies from their vehicle throughout October at the fairgrounds. Movies screen at 7 p.m. All movies have a flat fee of $29 per vehicle. Tickets are available at ConcertsInYourCar.com/SanDiego.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the fairgrounds will show “The Silence of the Lambs,” followed by “Ghostbusters” on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The following weekend will show “The Ring” on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and “Halloween” on Thursday, Oct. 29.

Vehicles are placed for movie showings on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the website. Large video screens are on each side of the stage to assist in viewing. The fairgrounds open at 6 p.m. for movie screenings.

Scream Zone is at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. in Del Mar. For tickets and information, visit TheScreamZone.com. Information is also available by calling 858-755-1161.