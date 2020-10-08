2020 Komen San Diego virtual Race for the Cure set for Nov. 1

Although 2020 has seen cancellations of many events, the Susan G. Komen San Diego mission to end breast cancer isn’t canceled and neither is its annual race. On Sunday, Nov. 1, the Komen San Diego Race for the Cure will be virtual for the first time ever.

(Courtesy)

To protect the breast cancer community, rather than gather in Balboa Park, Komen San Diego encourages San Diegans to participate in the annual Race for the Cure wherever is safest and most convenient for them. Gather your team for a socially-distanced walk in your neighborhood, or your favorite hiking trail for any distance you choose. There will be a collective step goal set for race day -- you can choose to meet it all at once or little by little throughout the day. Walkers can follow along via the SGK Fundraise App Guide (available for iPhone or Android) that allows you to track your steps, share photos directly to social media, earn badges and download social media filters.

Registration is free and Opening Ceremonies will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 via the Komen San Diego social media channels (@komensandiego on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) with the Virtual Race following at 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to connect with the Komen San Diego community online.

To register and for more information, visit komensandiego.org/walk/