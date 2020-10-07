Nonprofit SOF Support presents online auction to benefit warriors and families of Special Operations Forces

SOF Support, the nonprofit foundation that offers support to the Special Operations Forces of the U.S. military, will mark the 19th anniversary of the beginning of military operations in Afghanistan when it launches an exclusive online auction Wednesday, Oct. 7, featuring one-of-a-kind travel, memorabilia and experiential opportunities.

The SOF Support auction will begin at 7 a.m. (eastern time) on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and will close at 11 p.m. (eastern time) on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The complete list of available auction items is available by visiting https://sofsupport.org/shop/.

SOF Support’s largest event and biggest fundraiser, the annual Del Mar Country Club Golf Tournament and Dinner-Gala, was canceled this year due to the coronavirus, and the auction will provide a meaningful and fun way to connect virtually with the foundation’s most ardent supporters, a news release stated.

“It’s almost unfathomable to think that our Special Operations Forces have been laying their lives on the line for 19 years,” said SOF Support Chairperson Dominique Plewes. “Many of these families have had children who have grown up knowing nothing other than their father going off to war. People should just take a moment and reflect back over all that has happened in their life in the last 19 years and then think about what it would have been like if a member of their family was essentially at war that whole time. So even though we couldn’t gather in person this year, it became even more important for all of us to create a memorable event experience for everyone who has generously supported SOF Support in order that we can continue to look after our Special Operations Forces and their families.”

The United States’ war with Afghanistan began 19 years ago, on Oct. 7, 2001, when President George W. Bush ordered U.S. forces to begin strikes on terrorist camps of al Queda and military instillations of the Taliban Regime. That battleground still exists today and although most Americans’ attention has waned, Special Operations Operators continue to conduct extremely dangerous missions in Afghanistan and throughout the world.

“Just to provide some context of how long our elite warriors have been deployed,” added Plewes. “Nineteen years ago, Apple opened its first retail store, The Sopranos was a hit television show, everyone was talking about getting one of those new phones with a camera, and a strange new music device call the iPod, not to be confused with an iPad, was the rage. It’s been that long.”

Among the auction items up for bid to support SOF Support are experiential trips to some of the world’s most iconic locations, including Mount Everest, Mount Kilimanjaro, South Africa and New Zealand. There are also a host of trips within the U.S. to choose from, including visits to California’s wine country and the opportunity to play several of the state’s most exclusive golf courses.

Guaranteed to be one of the most sought-after experiences is a three-day, two-night visit to the historic Terra Manor Ranch located in Arizona’s Prescott National Forest. Guests will take part in hands-on classes, enjoy spectacular meals, and participate in countless activities at Terra Manor and in the surrounding area. Another special offering is a private tasting menu and wine pairing at the exclusive James Beard House, located in Greenwich Village in New York City.

Featured memorabilia items include autographed and framed electric guitars signed by the late Tom Petty, the Eagles, Van Halen and Aerosmith, as well as commemorative collages signed by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

And sports enthusiasts will also have an impressive array of commemorative autographed items to choose from, including a signed and framed jersey and basketball by the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant, and an autographed helmet signed by the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Launched in 2017, SOF Support works closely with the Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Marine Raiders, Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) and Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewmen (SWCC) and their families to provide the support they need to effectively carry out their operations, keep their families intact and lead healthy and productive lives after they leave their nation’s service, according to the news release.

For more information about the online auction, or to learn more about SOF Support, visit www.SOFsupport.org.