RSF Senior Center presents 6th Annual Healthy Aging Conference

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center will present the 6th Annual Healthy Aging Conference (virtual) beginning, Oct. 1. The conference features dynamic speakers and will be available via the center’s website www.rsfseniors.org by clicking on the “Healthy Aging Conference” tab.

(Courtesy)

Conference speakers include Elaine LaLane, First Lady of Physical Fitness; Kathie Davis, co-founder IDEA Health and Fitness Association; Steve Bierman, MD, author and speaker; Patti Milligan, PhD, presenter specializing in Neuroscience of Taste; Joseph Weiss, MD, clinical professor at UCSD School of Medicine; Marc Milstein, PhD, Health and Wellness expert; David Ellenstein, artistic director of North Coast Repertory Theatre; Richard Lederer, PhD, author, Union-Tribune language columnist; Rose Rohatgi, DMD, San Diego Sleep Therapy; Jeff Rubin, author, Wisdom of Age.

The Virtual Healthy Aging Conference is free and there is no registration required. A very special thank you to the conference sponsors for their continued support of the RSF Senior Center.

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit senior service organization providing resource information, informational programs, enrichment classes, and social activities for seniors and their families.