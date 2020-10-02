RSF resident to host virtual Fall 2020 Runway Show benefit and designer Q&A

RSF resident Khaki Wennstrom will host a virtual Fall 2020 Runway Show and Q & A with designer Veronica Miele Beard about the brand’s 10-year anniversary on Monday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. One-hundred percent of ticket sales will go to Helpusadopt.org (https://www.helpusadopt.org/), a nonprofit that helps find children homes and makes it easier for families who want children to adopt.

Families who were already struggling with adoption costs, are now facing further financial stress due to unemployment, new travel restrictions, court hearing delays, and health risks for themselves and the children they are trying to bring home. Since 2007 Helpusadopt.org has awarded 382 adoption grants totaling over $3.4 million.

Tickets are required. Go to https://one.bidpal.net/fall2020runway/welcome

Wennstrom will also host a virtual shopping event with Veronica Beard at her store on Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles on Oct. 7 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Beard will donate 10% of event sales to the Helpusadopt.org adoption grant program. Tickets are not required. RSVP to events@helpusadopt.org.

For more on Veronica Beard and the event go to https://veronicabeard.com/blogs/vb-edit/shop-for-a-cause-helpusadopt-org (which includes an interview with Wennstrom).

Helpusadopt.org was recently included in an article in The Oprah Magazine at:

https://www.oprahmag.com/life/relationships-love/a32961347/corovirus-adoption/

