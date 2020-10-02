Canyon Crest Academy Foundation launches Zoom Speaker Series for parents

From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation has recognized the need for amplified connection with parents and has accelerated its efforts to ensure effective conversation via digital communication, Zoom sessions, and even a socially distant welcome meeting.

This week, the Foundation is launching a Zoom Speaker Series designed to provide the most pertinent and targeted information from the CCA Administration. The goal is to generate constructive dialogue within the different departments of the school community, answer questions directly, and offer relevant feedback to parents.

CCA community involvement has been an integral part of the Speaker Series since the program’s inception. CCA parents were first surveyed by email and in the CCAF Facebook Parent Groups to determine speakers and schedules.

The first meeting in the CCAF Speakers Series will feature Canyon Crest Academy’s Lead Counselor, Holly Austin. Principal Brett Killeen will also be at the meeting, and CCA Executive Director Joanne Couvrette will moderate. The meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 1 beginning at 9 a.m.

Specific questions that parents have asked will be addressed at the meeting; for example:

How can I support my children if they are having difficulties with distance learning?

How can I encourage my children to build friendships/connectedness during distance learning?

There will be an opportunity to ask additional questions during the meeting.

“Our mission is to enrich the experience of every student, every day. Our new challenge is how to do this in a virtual environment. First step, set up a new communication portal for parents and students. Second step, listen. So we listened, and we heard their concerns and their needs, and we are helping where we can help. Our parent community wants to hear from our counselors, so we are making that happen and making sure their questions are answered,” said Joanne Couvrette, executive director of the CCAF.

Additional virtual meetings are planned and will feature CCA department heads, assistant principals and others. These dates will be announced.

Socially distant, live interaction is also being planned. Take Out Tuesday with CCA is in the works. The CCA Foundation has partnered with numerous restaurants and retail outlets at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, across the street from the school in Carmel Valley. These evenings will be perfect occasions to get out to the mall, and families can even plan to have a socially distant meal with friends. The first Take Out Tuesday with CCA is scheduled for Oct. 20 — details are coming soon.

For more information, visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.