22nd annual virtual Crystal Ball Gala set for Nov. 14

Casa de Amparo faced many challenges with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, this year’s Crystal Ball Gala will be brought to the community virtually. On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. patrons and guests will tune in to a special evening including delivered gourmet catering, updates from Casa de Amparo staff and clients, and exciting silent and live auction opportunities. Guests can enjoy an exquisite gourmet dinner exclusively hosted by Pamplemousse Grille or catered by Behind the Scenes Catering depending on their ticket or patron level.

Pamplemousse Grille Executive Chef Jeffrey Strauss

(Courtesy)

Guests have the option to host small watch parties in their own home or send dinner to their guests. More information on how to do so is on Casa de Amparo’s website at www.casadeamparo.org/crystal-ball-gala/

Guests will also enjoy unique one-of-a-kind live auction with exclusive items. In addition to the live auction, there will be a silent auction that includes rare fine wines, vacation getaways, jewelry and other items sure to delight those in attendance.

The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year and it contributes substantially to Casa de Amparo’s operating revenue. Since 1999, visionary Crystal Ball Gala patrons and community members have raised funds to help Casa Kids look in to their own crystal ball and see a brighter future that is free from abuse and neglect.

Get your tickets early this year as they are sure to sell out quickly. Visit www.casadeamparo.org/crystal-ball-gala/ for more information on the event or call Kate Fletcher at 760-566-3560 or email her at kfletcher@casadeamparo.org.