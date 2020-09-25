Miracle Babies benefit ‘Phantom Gala’ goes virtual

The 11th Annual Miracle Babies Gala has gone virtual this year. The “Phantom Gala” will allow guests to bid on auction items for the entire month of October, culminating in an at-home celebration on Halloween night, Oct. 31. This will allow participants to help support newborns in the NICU from the comfort of their own homes. This event will provide participants various ways to support and celebrate. People can purchase from selection of various Toast Packs, which will include wine, champagne, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, along with custom cocktail recipes, and various merchandise.

Toast Packs range from $250 for each Toast Pack up to $750 each for the VIP Toast Pack which will include multiple bottles of wine, champagne, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka, along with exclusive Miracle Babies merchandise, Miracle Babies branded cocktail ware, and custom cocktail recipes. There are limited numbers of exclusive packs available for purchase.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting the Miracle Babies Gala website at www.miraclebabies.org/calendar-event/phantomgala. Various levels of sponsorships are also available, contact Jose F. Gonzalez at 858-633-8538 or jgonzalez@miraclebabies.org for more information.

Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their critically ill newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and to reduce NICU admissions through prevention, education and research. For more information, visit miraclebabies.org