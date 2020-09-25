Brighter Futures Ball Drop fundraiser to benefit Promises2Kids

Promises2Kids, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create a brighter future for foster children, has launched a peer-to-peer fundraising campaign selling golf balls for the Brighter Futures Ball Drop on Oct. 2. This live, virtual event was launched last year and raised more than $25,000. This year, with the community’s support, Promises2Kids has a goal of raising even more essential funds to support foster youth in San Diego County.

(Courtesy)

The fundraising campaign will include selling golf balls, starting at $25 per ball, now through Oct. 2. On Oct. 2, balls will be loaded into a helicopter and a live Golf Ball Drop will take place at the Del Mar Golf Center at 5 p.m. The ball that lands closest to the pin will win a $2,500 cash prize, provided by Carmel Mountain Preschool. Golf balls can be purchased by visiting give.classy.org/promises2kidsballdrop

The campaign allows everyone to contribute to creating a brighter future for foster children. Participants can help make an impact and share Promises2Kids’ vital mission with family and friends.

For more information, visit www.promises2kids.org.