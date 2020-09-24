Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Adventures by the Book presents Book Bingo at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. The virtual event features authors Janie Chang, Abbi Waxman, Tracey Enerson Wood, Rachel Barenbaum, Bryn Turnbull and Kira Jane Buxton and an online game of bingo. Virtual game cards are provided for free at registration. bit.ly/bookbingosept

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents Chinese Culture Club: Mid-Autumn Festival at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. The free virtual program will teach about Chinese culture and language and is open to all ages and skills. Email cathihuang0524@icloud.com.

• Sharp HealthCare offers a back pain management virtual workshop Monday, Sept. 28. The free on-demand workshop teaches about the body mechanics that cause lower back pain, how to prevent it and how it can be managed through physical therapy. sharp.com/healthclasses

Cooking instructor Phillis Carey will talk tea Sept. 30 as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s virtual Wednesday Connect series. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its Wednesday Connect series with Tea Talk at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. The free online lecture will feature cooking instructor Phillis Carey discussing the history, tradition and health benefits of tea. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents bestselling author Nicholas Sparks at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, via Zoom. He will discuss his new book “The Return” in conversation with Elin Hilderbrand. $28, including a copy of the book with signed bookplate. warwicks.com/event/sparks-2020



Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library will hold a virtual Teen Trivia Night called “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25. Participants ages 13-17 are invited to put their knowledge to the test with questions taken from an elementary school curriculum. The players with the three highest scores will win a prize. Email sanchezdm@sandiego.gov.



Health & fitness

• The Dance Floor at The Broadway Clubhouse offers Zoomba (Zumba on Zoom) at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for all ages and levels. $10 per class, with discount packages available. thebroadwayclubhouse.com/the-dance-floor



Art & culture

• The San Diego Latino Film Festival is online through Sunday, Sept. 27. View films and participate in Q&As with filmmakers celebrating Latinx voices. Tickets and schedules at sdlatinofilm.com.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library presents the next lecture in its series about artist Raphael at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29. The live online lecture with art historian Victoria Martino will cover the artist’s years in Florence, Italy, from 1504 to 1508. $12 for Athenaeum members, $15 for non-members. ljathenaeum.org/art-history-lectures

• UC San Diego presents the 20th annual Toy Piano Festival online at noon Wednesday, Sept. 30. The event will feature new works for toy pianos, many of which will be 50 seconds in honor of the 50th anniversary of UCSD’s Geisel Library. Register at bit.ly/toypianos.

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Necessary Sacrifices” online through Oct. 11. The full theatrical production, written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein, is a drama featuring portrayals of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. $25. northcoastrep.org

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents the first online episode of “The Society of Wonder,” a series of six free videos being released from September to December featuring San Diego-based puppetry company Animal Cracker Conspiracy. lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital/society-of-wonder



Virtual galas & events

• The nonprofit A New PATH’s annual “Strut for Sobriety” goes online from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, featuring a live fashion show and other entertainment to raise funds and awareness for substance abuse treatment. anewpath.org

• Diabetes Research Connection will hold its third annual Dance for Diabetes at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30. The free virtual event, titled “Under the Sea,” will feature RaeLynn, Uncle Kracker, Tim McGraw and more, along with a silent auction. Register at bit.ly/dancefordiabetes2020.

This Kim MacConnel piece is part of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego online art auction starting Oct. 1. (Courtesy)

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s 2020 online art auction starts Thursday, Oct. 1, with a silent auction. The event will include a live auction at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. All auctions will close Thursday, Oct. 15. mcasd.org/artauction2020

• Voices for Children presents its “Starry Starry Night” gala online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, featuring performances by the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and San Diego Children’s Choir. The event raises funds for foster youths in San Diego. Register at voicesforchildrenssn.org.

What have you found for entertainment and other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆