Third annual Dance for Diabetes goes virtual on Sept. 30

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to protect the type 1 diabetes (T1D) community, the Diabetes Research Connection (DRC) is going virtual with its 3rd annual Dance for Diabetes “Under the Sea.” John and Tammy in the Morning on New Country 103.7 KSON will be hosting this event on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

This event is free and will feature RaeLynn, Uncle Kracker, Tim McGraw and more.

Go to diabetesresearchconnection.org/dancefordiabetes to RSVP.

The Dance for Diabetes event will raise necessary funds to support DRC’s mission to connect donors with early-career scientists enabling them to perform peer-reviewed, novel research designed to prevent and cure T1D, minimize its complications and improve the quality of life for those living with the disease. Currently, 1.6 million Americans live with this autoimmune disease, including 200,000 children. Approximately 40,000 new patients are diagnosed yearly. Despite these numbers, funding for diabetes research has declined. Of the funding available, 97% goes to established scientists.

“This is a wonderfully unique charity event,” said event chair Sherry Ahern, whose son is living with type 1 diabetes. “We are incredibly grateful for our sponsors, such as KSON, Tarson Investments, and Buchanan Brand + Design. It takes a community to connect for a cure,” Ahern said.

For more information, visit DiabetesResearchConnection.org/dancefordiabetes/ or call 844-484-3372.