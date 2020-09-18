Livestream StoryConcert benefit from Belly Up to celebrate 51st anniversary of Woodstock

Back to the Garden will present a live streaming StoryConcert featuring the artists, songs and stories of Woodstock on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. This intimate evening live from the Belly Up will be hosted by KPRI’s Robert John Hughes, on-stage story teller. Viewers will see live performances of the songs of Woodstock by one of San Diego’s best bands, Back to the Garden. Participants will also hear Hughes’ personal blend of history, wit, and musical lore in a presentation uniquely designed to be enjoyed live at one’s house. Woodstock 51 is a benefit evening for the Catalina Island Medical Center, serving the island’s 4,500 permanent residents and 1 million visitors a year. The island’s tiny hospital does not meet tough new California earthquake standards, and a new hospital must be built by 2030.

The livestream will be free with donations encouraged and can be streamed on Belly Up Live at www.bellyuplive.com/woodstock-51/

In the past few months since the stay-at-home order was announced in March, Belly Up has also produced a digital music festival, released new recordings from the “vault of the club” and developed a livestream broadcast of concerts hosting artists such as The White Buffalo, HIRIE and Pepper.

For all upcoming livestreams, visit bellyup.com