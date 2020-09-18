2020 North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 26 is happening ‘everywhere’

“I will never get over it,” Lynn Solorzano says of the pain she feels every day thinking about her father. “He didn’t tell us for years because he was embarrassed.”

Solorzano talks about her father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and how it changed the family dynamic. “It was slowly robbing him of his memory, and he didn’t want to say the wrong thing, fearing people would think less of him. He had been the joker of the family, but in his last year he rarely spoke. He was aware of what was happening and it just destroyed him.”

Volunteer walker Lynn Solorzano with her dad Marv.

(Courtesy)

Lynn Solorzano is participating in this year’s North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26, which this year will not be held in one location, but every neighborhood where a walker in San Diego’s North County lives.

Walk teams will start in their neighborhoods with friends or families, aware of social distancing, carrying flags or banners to bring awareness of the need to beat Alzheimer’s disease to everyone in their community.

“We need to help raise funds to eradicate this devastating killer,” Solorzano adds. “We can save millions of people from what ultimately steals their minds and memories.”

Someone develops Alzheimer’s in this country every 65 seconds, and Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in California. Money raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help serve more people with dementia, their caregivers and others in the community by providing outreach, education, advocacy and research.

There is no registration fee to attend the Sept. 26 North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, however, if you raise $100, you get a Walk t-shirt. Start or join a team at www.alz.org/walk. This year’s event chair is Ron Lewis. For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org