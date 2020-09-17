Village Church ‘Drive-By Drop-Off’ event donations will help homeless veterans

The Village Church is helping homeless veterans move into a place of their own with a “Drive-By Drop-Off” of gently used furniture on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the church parking lot at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. They will also accept funds to purchase move-in packages that contain bedding, kitchen supplies, cleaning tools, personal care items and more. A complete list can be found at www.villagechurch.org.

Village Church has been proud to partner with Interfaith Community Services of Escondido and scores of volunteers from Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, Grace Presbyterian Neighborhood Church in Vista, Christ Presbyterian Church in La Costa and First Presbyterian Church in Oceanside to find permanent housing for nearly 800 veterans over the last several years.

“Our Homeless Veterans Initiative fulfills Christ’s mandate to help those in need. Our greatest thank you to veterans, who have faithfully served our country, is by providing support including a place to call home,” said the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor. As a thank you for dropping off furniture or funds, Village Church deacons and volunteers will be offering exterior car washes. Drivers can stay in their vehicles!

The Homeless Veterans Initiative is accepting online donations at https://villagechurch.org/give/online-giving or checks can be sent to the Village Church, Box 704, Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. 92067 (please add on memo HVI for Homeless Veterans Initiative).