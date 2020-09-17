WILDCOAST international fine art exhibition and virtual auction raises funds to protect the ocean and coast

WILDCOAST, an international conservation organization that conserves the coast and ocean, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the “Keep It Wild International Fine Art Event + Virtual Auction + Fundraiser” Sept. 25-Oct. 6. The event features original artwork to raise funds and public awareness about WILDCOAST’s award-winning work in conserving coastal and marine ecosystems and iconic ocean wildlife in the U.S. and Mexico.

WILDCOAST establishes and manages protected areas, advances strong conservation policies, addresses climate change, and engages communities in the protection and stewardship of healthy, thriving oceans, coastlines, and wildlife. From pristine coastlines, mangrove-ringed lagoons and underwater preserves to grey whale birthing sanctuaries, sea turtle nesting beaches and stunning coral reefs, WILDCOAST has conserved more than 30 million acres of the most iconic and globally important coastal and marine ecosystems and ocean wildlife in the world.

More than 35 artists from both the U.S. and Mexico have come together to support WILDCOAST’s virtual fundraiser and conservation work. The “Keep It Wild International Fine Art Event + Virtual Auction + Fundraiser” starts Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. with a VIP Virtual Experience to celebrate 20 years of WILDCOAST. Curated and produced by Gracey Lane Gallery, this virtual “Sneak Peek” Gallery Tour + Happy Hour Experience will feature internationally-acclaimed artists, keynote speakers, short videos, live painting, special guests and a gallery preview for buyers interested in bidding. Buyers with intent can make a reservation to visit Gracey Lane Art Gallery to view pieces of interest. Email art@graceylanegallery.com. Standard COVID-19 protocols will apply.

For more information and to register for the event, visit wildcoast.org.