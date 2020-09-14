Annual Starry Starry Night benefiting Voices for Children is going virtual

Starry Starry Night, one of San Diego’s premier fundraising events, is moving to a virtual format in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, and will benefit Voices for Children (VFC), a local nonprofit organization which transforms the lives of children in foster care by providing them with volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs).

CASAs advocate for foster children in the courtroom, at school, and in the community to ensure their needs are prioritized. The livestream program will feature a celebration of VFC’s CASA of the Year, impact stories from the organization’s CASA program, a live auction, and virtual paddle raise. There is no cost to register, and attendance is open to the entire community.

Since its inception in 2002, Starry Starry Night has grown from an intimate event in a private home to one of the most anticipated events in the community. Last year’s gala grossed more than $1 million. As this event transitions to an online format, its purpose remains the same: to raise crucial funds to provide foster youth in San Diego County with a trusted advocate.

The evening will begin with a 7 p.m. pre-event show including special performances by the the Mainly Mozart Youth Orchestra and the San Diego Children’s Choir, followed by a compelling program at 7:30 p.m.

Voices for Children is offering a variety of opportunities for attendees to participate in and support the event. Attendees can purchase a Gala-on-the-Go box, which includes champagne, event branded cocktail napkins, an event guide, and more to help celebrate in style.

Customizable catering packages are available through Waters Fine Foods & Catering, and a percentage of food and beverage purchases will be donated back to Voices for Children. An opportunity drawing, live auction, and paddle raise will all provide support to the organization’s CASA program.

For those unable to attend, community members can make a direct donation or pledge toward Starry Starry Night, which will help recruit and train more volunteers to advocate on behalf of youth in foster care.

Although the event is free, registration is required. The community is encouraged to register today at www.voicesforchildrenSSN.org.

For more information about Starry Starry Night, to become a sponsor, or to join the Honorary Committee, please contact events@speakupnow.org or 858-598-2271.