City of Encinitas seeks artists to exhibit in 2021

The City of Encinitas Cultural Arts Division is seeking artists to mount 50 exhibits in the city’s three art galleries in 2021. Exhibits are in place for two months. Artists, both amateur and professional age 18 and above, are invited to submit an application for consideration.

City staff installs the exhibit with the artist and promotes the exhibit via print and social media: in the Encinitas Arts & Events Calendar, and in the e-Newsletter that is sent to 22,000 subscribers each week.

The application process is done online. Complete a fillable online form and email up to six JPG high resolution images. More information and instructions are on the city website: https://encinitasca.gov/visualart

Applications can also be found at: bit.ly/33trp4l

Applications must be received by Wednesday, Sept. 30.

For questions about the Visual Art Program, email Brigid Parsons, Arts Program assistant, at bparsons@encinitas.gov, or call 760-633-2748.

