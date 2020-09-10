Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Adventures by the Book presents “Compositions of Life: A Virtual Adventure” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, featuring authors Rose Schindler, a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor, and Jennifer Steil, and Hollywood musician Terry Wollman. Free with a book or music purchase. bit.ly/abtbcompositions

Edith Eger will discuss her new book, “The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life,” on Tuesday, Sept. 15, online. (Courtesy)

• Warwick’s bookstore will present author Edith Eger in a free virtual event at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Eger will discuss her new book, “The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life,” in conversation with UC San Diego professor Seth Lerer. Register at warwicks.com/event/eger-2020.

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its Wednesday Connect series with “Language and the Brain” at 10 a.m. Sept. 16. Christian Robinson, who opened the Blink Spanish school in Colombia, will discuss language and the proven effects that learning language has on our brains. Register for the free online event at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• UC San Diego presents “A Conversation with Tara Westover” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. The bestselling author of “Educated” will discuss her quest for knowledge that began at age 17 when she stepped into a classroom for the first time. Free. bit.ly/ucsdwestover

San Diego City Council District 1 candidates Joe LaCava, left, and Will Moore will participate in an online forum Thursday, Sept. 17. (Courtesy photos)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an online forum featuring San Diego City Council District 1 candidates Joe LaCava and Will Moore at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Questions for the moderated event may be emailed in advance to info@ljcommunitycenter.org. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/forum.

Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents “Teen Game Night: Pictionary Showdown” at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The virtual program features players ages 13-17 facing off and taking turns drawing and guessing words using nothing but their computer mouse and imagination. Players with the three highest scores will win a prize. For more information, email sanchezdm@sandiego.gov.



Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Community Center’s “Staying Active While Staying Put” is held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. every Friday. The class, taught by kinesiologist Ulster Napoles, covers whole-body flexibility and balance exercises using little or no equipment. To sign up, email deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org .



Art & culture

• The Old Globe kicks off its fall season with “The Poet’s Tree” at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Nov. 10. The online sessions are hosted by Old Globe teaching artist and poet Gill Sotu, who will interview a poet and discuss poetry styles, how they are effective and tools to help audience members grow in their own work. theoldglobe.org

• North Coast Repertory Theatre premieres “Necessary Sacrifices” Sept. 9 through Oct. 11. The full theatrical production, written by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein, is a drama featuring portrayals of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Tickets are $25 at northcoastrep.org.

• BalletCollective presents “Natural History” Sept. 10-12. The live drive-in event in New York will be livestreamed free at balletcollective.com/live.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition ends Saturday, Sept. 12. Forty-six local artists have contributed 92 pieces. Free. ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition

• The La Jolla Community Center presents “Native American Music: Melodies for Love, Songs for the Community, Music in Harmony with Nature” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. The hour-long Zoom class is free. Register at bit.ly/ljccnativeamerican.

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego continues its online programming related to themes of Chicanx, Latinx and border art in conjunction with the virtual exhibition “To Tame a Wild Tongue: Art after Chicanismo.” The next talk is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, with Tijuana-born Julio César Morales, who focuses on issues of migration, labor and informal economies. Free. bit.ly/mcasdmorales

• The Adam D. Kamil Gallery at UC San Diego presents “In Her Own Image,” a three-act online series of performances by Eliana Kontokanis that embody her research on how contemporary female performance and musical artists appropriate Catholic symbols and rituals. Free. bit.ly/kontokanisucsd



Virtual galas & events

The Travis Manion Foundation will hold its 13th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K virtually. (Courtesy)

• The Travis Manion Foundation will hold its 13th annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K virtually. Participants are encouraged to run on or about Friday, Sept. 11, to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor veterans, active military and first responders. For more information, visit bit.ly/911heroesrun2020.

• The Foundation for Animal Care and Education’s 10th-anniversary fundraiser “Bags & Baubles” is online Sept. 12-14. The event includes an online auction with designer-inspired items, raffle prizes and goody bags. Tickets are $35 at bit.ly/bagsandbaubles2020.

