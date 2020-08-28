San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy plans annual River Valley Fest

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is planning its 2020 River Valley Fest, the SDRVC’s major fundraising event of the year.

Themed “For Wild’s Sake,” the event will be a virtual experience starting on Sept. 28 and culminating in the main event on Oct. 4, from 4–6 p.m., streamed live from Viewpoint Brewing Co. in Del Mar.

The main event will include something for everyone. Guests will enjoy live-streamed entertainment by popular band Daring Greatly. There will be a live and silent auction, and a “raise-the-paddle” auction that will offer fun surprises.

During the week leading up to the main event, participants can “shop” at businesses who are donating 20% of their purchases to SDRVC starting on Sept. 28, bid on silent auction items starting Oct. 1, and view live video chats and pre-recorded videos by guest speakers anytime on their YouTube channel.

Register for the virtual event by Sept. 1 to be eligible to buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a nice gift. sdrvc.org/sdrvc2020rivervalleyfest

Businesses and individuals interested in underwriting opportunities should contact Executive Director Trish Boaz at trish@sdrvc.org

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy preserves, protects and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, create interpretive centers, encourage recreation, and mobilize public support. Visit www.sdrvc.org