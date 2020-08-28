Annual 9/11 Heroes Run in San Diego to honor those lost on Sept. 11 transitions to a virtual event

Kicking off this September, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) will host its 13th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race Series. Typically held in more than 90 locations across the country and around the world, this year’s race series will have a much bigger focus on the opportunity for runners to participate virtually. The race series is dedicated to uniting communities to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor veterans, military and first responders who dedicate their lives to serving others.

In 2019, the San Diego community hosted the 9/11 Heroes Run, which has taken place in the community for the past several years. This year, following state and local safety guidelines, the race will take place virtually, and the public is invited to register to participate individually. The virtual runner option allows participants to choose their own date, time, and location where they can run, walk, or ruck the 5K at their own pace. Registration details and more information about the virtual San Diego 9/11 Heroes Run can be found at bit.ly/2FNlHlq or travismanion.org.

To ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, volunteers, Spartans, and members of the community is a top priority, TMF has been working closely with local and state officials. The majority of races across the country have transitioned to virtual participation, with a small number of cities scheduled to still host physical races with designated safety protocols in place.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1stLt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York City—famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day. The 9/11 Heroes Run will also acknowledge the hard work of all of this nation’s frontline health care workers who, especially this year, have continued to serve selflessly and valiantly during a time of uncertainty against an invisible enemy.

For more information about the race series or to register, visit www.911heroesrun.org.