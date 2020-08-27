The Country Friends to hold Art of Fashion online auction

The Country Friends Art of Fashion runway show and luncheon, presented in partnership with South Coast Plaza, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit will instead hold an online auction of luxe fashion and accessories, exclusive travel getaways, and more from Oct. 10-16 to raise crucial community funds.

“The safety of our guests and volunteers was of the utmost importance in making the decision to postpone the event, which has been held outdoors for more than 65 years at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe,” says Suzanne Newman, president of The Country Friends. “We value our long partnership with The Inn and South Coast Plaza and look forward to the time when we all can gather again in person.”

Art of Fashion Chair Amber N. Yoo says the organization pivoted to an online auction in order to fund charities hard hit by the pandemic. “We, as a community, are facing unprecedented challenges both economically and socially. COVID-19 has impacted each of us significantly in different ways. And yet those likely to suffer most are the families and individuals whom this event has always supported.”





The Country Friends President Suzanne Newman

(Courtesy)

Since its founding in 1954, The Country Friends has donated nearly $14 million to those in need with special emphasis on women, children, the elderly, the military, and disabled.

Major Art of Fashion sponsors include Title Sponsors Deb and Les Cross, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Westin Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Inc., Warren Family Foundation, Duncan Wallace, Torrey Pines Bank, Alaska Airlines and Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, Jacqui Grande Fine Gemstones and Jewelry, Scott Dunn Exceptional Travel, The Mirandon Foundation for Hope, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Roger Joseph, and Andrea Naversen Wait and Dwight Wait. Ranch & Coast Magazine continues as the main media sponsor.





Art of Fashion Chair Amber N. Yoo

(Courtesy)

The online auction features luxury fashion and accessories, exclusive travel getaways, golf packages, beauty baskets, cooking classes, catered dinners, and more. The Four Seasons Resort, Los Cabos at Costa Palmas is providing a two-night stay in an ocean view room, including breakfast, which is paired with two first-class roundtrip tickets from Alaska Airlines. Bid on staycation packages at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, and Grande Colonial hotel. Enjoy a round of golf for four and lunch at Del Mar Country Club.

South Coast Plaza is offering a $2,000 shopping spree, and many of the plaza’s retailers and designers are donating high-end items and services. They include a $1,500 gift certificate from Oscar de la Renta, a blue Max Mara handbag valued at $1,400, a bucket bag from Stella McCartney valued at $930, a silk caftan from Camilla valued at $760, and styling services from fashion pros.

The Art of Fashion Committee includes: Amber N. Yoo, Anahi Arata, Andrea Naversen, Belinda Foley, Christina Macone-Greene, Deb Cross, Erika Fetter, Esther Rodriguez, Laura White, Leesa Davis, Marci Cavanaugh, Marla Zanelli, Mia Park, Rebecca Franks, Suzanne Newman, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, Valerie Parker, and Yvette Letourneau.

For more information, contact The Country Friends at (858) 756-1192, extension 4, or events@thecountryfriends.org. Preregister for the online auction at: http://bit.ly/TCFAOFAUCTIONPR