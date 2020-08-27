Outdoor worship returns to the Village Church

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe will reopen its campus for an outdoor Sunday worship service on the church patio Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. The gathering at 6225 Paseo Delicias is limited to the first 100 who register online at www.villagechurch.org. The service will conform with all county and state social distancing guidelines.

“We are thrilled to welcome back our church community who have been faithfully attending online services since mid-March,” said the Reverend Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor. “But our church never really closed. We have continued our prayer, study, and fellowship, and, most especially, we have continued to help others, raising funds for those severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and also for those who suffered as a result of the recent explosion in Beirut.” Some $150,000 has been raised to help more than 20 mission partners serving communities here and around the world.

“After Labor Day weekend, many of our ministries will continue or start up again, mostly online, such as our Sunday morning adult Bible study, our weekday Bible studies, and our many music and prayer groups. We are learning new ways to nurture Christian faith and to help people serve others,” Baca added.

For Sunday morning worship, volunteers will conduct minor health screenings before seating everyone and family groups will be allowed to sit together. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek medical help and stay home. Limited shade is available. All are asked to wear a face mask and bring a hat and sunscreen. There will be no children’s programming, however, children are welcome to attend.

Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early. Offerings will be received upon arrival and Communion elements will be distributed individually. For questions about the service, email Holli Crawford: holllic@villagechurch.org.