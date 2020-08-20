Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• The San Diego-based National Conflict Resolution Center presents “A Path Forward,” a national online conversation about race, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. The event will feature a discussion with Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How to Be an Anti-Racist,” and Robin DiAngelo, author of “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.” Free. Register at bit.ly/ncrcpathforward.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents “Theater Production in San Diego” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, online. Jay Sheehan, production manager at San Diego State University’s School of Theater, Television and Film, will discuss his new book, “The Production Manager’s Toolkit: Successful Production Management in Theatre and Performing Arts,” in conversation with Phil Johnson, actor, director, producer and founding partner in The Roustabouts Theatre Co. of San Diego. Free. warwicks.com/event/sheehan-2020

• The San Diego Natural History Museum presents “Nat Talk: Return of the Red-legged Frogs” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug, 25, online. Museum herpetologists will share how a binational effort brought the federally threatened California red-legged frog back to Southern California a few months ago. Suggested ticket price is $12, but not required. Register at bit.ly/nattalkfrogs.

• Adventures by the Book presents “Book Bingo (Women Warriors)” at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26. The virtual event features bestselling authors Elise Hooper, Eilene Zimmerman, D.J. Lee, Tory Bilski, J.A. Wright and Kaylene Johnson-Sullivan with a simultaneous virtual game of bingo. bit.ly/womenwarriorsbingo



Family & children

The San Diego Model Railroad Museum presents Thomas Takeover Week virtually through Sunday, Aug. 23. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego Model Railroad Museum this year has turned its annual Thomas Family Day into Thomas Takeover Week virtually through Sunday, Aug. 23. The museum’s website and social media channels will feature train-themed crafts and activities, videos of the museum’s Thomas models riding the rails and a live story reading exclusive to museum members. Free. sdmrm.org/thomas-and-friends

• The San Diego Natural History Museum presents Digital Nature & Me Storytime at 10:15 a.m. every Thursday in August. A new episode is uploaded every week, or watch previous episodes. Free. bit.ly/natstorytime

• The La Jolla/Riford Library will hold its Teen Book Club meeting virtually at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Teens in grades nine through 12 will gather to discuss all things books. There is no set reading list; participants may read all genres, formats and old or new books. sanchezdm@sandiego.gov



Health & fitness

• The San Diego Bike Coalition will hold the 13th annual Bike the Bay virtually this year from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 22. Participants are encouraged to complete and log 25 miles and enter to win prizes, with proceeds benefiting the coalition. $35 (includes face covering). bikethebay.net



Art & culture

• The La Jolla Historical Society will present a Virtual Garden Party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in lieu of its annual Secret Garden Tour. Participants will learn about the history of the Secret Garden Tour, see gardens from past years and vote for favorites. There also will be unique items for sale. lajollahistory.org/events/secret-garden-tour

Ray Chambers of the play “Necessary Sacrifices” will participate in North Coast Repertory Theatre’s “Theatre Conversations” on Monday, Aug. 24. (Courtesy)

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “Theatre Conversations” via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. Friday, Aug. 21: Elijah Rock; Monday, Aug. 24: “Necessary Sacrifices.” Free. bit.ly/3anjurp

• The La Jolla Playhouse has extended “The Wizards of Oakwood Drive” through Sunday, Aug. 30. The virtual interactive performance for children ages 5-12 runs at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $25. lajollaplayhouse.org

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition is on view online through Sept. 12. Forty-six local artists have contributed 92 pieces. Free. ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition

• The Adam D. Kamil Gallery at UC San Diego has added an online exhibit from its summer undergraduate class. Titled “Special Projects in Visual Arts — Love, Crush, Anger, Institution,” the production explores what filmmaking looks like as a daily practice. visarts.ucsd.edu/kamilgallery



Virtual galas & events

• Serving Seniors holds Sips for Seniors virtually from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. The fundraiser to support low-income and homeless senior citizens will feature live entertainment, an auction and prizes. servingseniors.org/sipsforseniors

• The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego presents its annual Parkinson’s Step-by-Step Walk from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, virtually. Participants can hold their own walk, upload videos and selfies and attend an online webinar. Proceeds go toward providing resources and programs for the Parkinson’s community in San Diego County. parkinsonsassociation.org

• Shelter to Soldier will hold its eighth annual “Be the Light” gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, virtually. The event supports the organization’s mission to provide service dogs for combat veterans. sheltertosoldier.org/event/8th-annual-be-the-light-gala

• Warwick’s bookstore and the San Diego Union-Tribune‘s Festival of Books will present a virtual book discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, moderated by Warwick’s director of events, Julie Slavinsky, and featuring author Sam Lansky. The event will discuss Lansky’s “Broken People.” A $5 donation is suggested with registration. All proceeds will go to Feeding San Diego. Space is limited. Registration information is available at warwicks.com/event/lansky-2020.

• The San Diego Police Foundation holds its Women in Blue luncheon virtually this year at noon Thursday, Aug. 27. The event recognizes women who have pursued careers in law enforcement. sdpolicefoundation.org/events/women-in-blue

• The 11th annual San Diego Women’s Week online Aug. 26 and 28 will feature a virtual winery tour and a leadership conference with speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions. sdwomensweek.com

What have you found for entertainment or other activity from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆