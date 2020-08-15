City Ballet of San Diego to hold virtual ‘Back On Pointe Gala’ Sept. 12

Given the current social distancing requirements, City Ballet of San Diego is pivoting from a traditional gala to an exciting and interactive virtual gala. This year’s 28th Anniversary Gala – the Back On Pointe Gala - will be broadcast live on City Ballet’s YouTube channel on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The virtual gala will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception featuring City Ballet performance highlights.



Gala Chair Laura Falcone

(Courtesy)

The live auction begins at 6 p.m. with hosts Darren Diess and City Ballet artists Ariana and Geoff Gonzalez auctioning some amazing items including a week in a fabulous home on Hawaii’s North Shore. Throughout the evening, the hosts will conduct four drawings where one of the prizes is Delta Airlines tickets valued at $2,000. At the conclusion of the gala, guests will enjoy an after party with City Ballet dancers and The Mighty Untouchables Band.

This year’s chair of the Back On Pointe Gala is Laura Falcone. She and her Gala Committee secured many enticing items for the online auction which will begin Sept. 5, a week before the gala. Guests will bid on a variety of items such as the board of directors’ Wine Basket, gift cards to restaurants as well as jewelry, unique artwork and more.

Guests may register to join the gala at three different levels, including free. Those who join at the Gold and Silver Level receive a gift basket from Harry and David. Everyone who registers for the gala will be entered into all four drawings. For more information and to register, visit www.cityballet.org/events

City Ballet relies heavily on the success of this annual event for funding productions and education programs throughout the season. Everyone is invited to join us in the comfort of their own home to enjoy and participate in this virtual fundraising gala.