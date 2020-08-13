CCA and TPHS students to host Women in Leadership Panel

A group of Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines students hope to raise awareness of gender inequality and inspire students through a Women in Leadership Panel that is free and open to the public. It will take place on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and will be held through the Google Meets platform.

Students from the CCA-based chapter of She’s the First, a global organization fighting gender inequality through education, are partnering with another organization, the TPHS-based chapter of the National Organization for Women, focused on spreading awareness about women’s rights, to organize the Women in Leadership Panel. In this event, female speakers will share their experiences, discussing the challenges they faced and the opportunities they took, their inspiration in fighting for women’s rights, their current work, and much more.

The speakers include professors who have taught courses on global health and medical anthropology, engineers working in the space industry, as well as activists with experience organizing social movements, and leaders with experience running nonprofit organizations. Attendees will be able to ask speakers any questions they may have, and all are welcome to attend.

This event is a great opportunity for students, especially girls, to learn about opportunities for the future and become inspired to pursue the career path they hope to take. Visit ccashesthefirst.wixsite.com/site/upcoming-events, or follow them on Instagram @stf_canyoncrestacademy for more information and to RSVP for the event.