Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Adventures by the Book presents United We Read: A Virtual Adventure by the Book “Meet the Candidates” book discussion, 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, featuring San Diego congressional candidates Sara Jacobs and James DeBello in conversation with G2M founder Greg McBeth. Free. Register at bit.ly/adventurevirtual.

• Warwick’s bookstore presents the Couch Surfing Book Tour at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, via Zoom. Aimee Bender will discuss her new book, “The Butterfly Lampshade,” in conversation with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke. Free. warwicks.com/event/bender-2020

Dr. Eric David Adler will discuss heart transplants as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center’s Distinguished Speaker Series continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, with Dr. Eric David Adler, a cardiologist at UC San Diego. Adler will discuss heart transplants and present the case study of Community Center board member Glen Rasmussen, who received a heart transplant in 2019. Free. Registration is required via email at deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org.



Family & children

• The La Jolla/Riford Library presents a Virtual Middle School Book Club at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. Participants will read and review books before they are published. Free. Open to children ages 9-12. Email Dana Sanchez for the Zoom link at sanchezdm@sandiego.gov.

• The nonprofit Kids’ Turn San Diego presents a virtual concert from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, featuring Blue Hooz, an acoustic Delta blues and classic-rock band, in two live performance sets along with a trivia competition with prizes. Registration and participation are free, with a suggested donation to help support the organization’s Summer Scholarship Campaign. kidsturnsd.org/2020-virtual-concert



Cooking & creating

Lajollacooks4u founder and chef Jodi Abel will help lead a virtual cooking event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. (Courtesy)

• Lajollacooks4u helps present a virtual cooking event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The free Zoom event — benefiting Kitchens for Good, a nonprofit organization that provides hunger relief and culinary job training in the San Diego area — will feature California cuisine using fresh seasonal ingredients. It will be led by Lajollacooks4u founder and chef Jodi Abel, mixologist Jade Boyd and Dr. Sabrina Falquier. Recipes will be provided in advance so participants can cook along with the demonstration. jodi@lajollacooks4u.com

• San Diego artist Leslie Pierce presents a live painting demonstration and paint-along from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. The free virtual event features oil painting and an artist’s talk. Participants will need their own paint, brushes and canvas to follow along. View on Instagram @artistlesliepierce.



Art & culture

• The Angelika Film Center offers virtual movie trivia from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday. Register in advance to receive a Zoom link and an answer sheet. Participants also may order Angelika concessions for takeout or delivery via UberEats. Aug 6: “Back to the Future.” Aug. 13: Academy Award winners. Free. bit.ly/angelikatrivia

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Theatre Conversations via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. Friday, Aug. 7: director Matthew Wiener. Monday, Aug. 10: playwright and retired federal judge H. Lee Sarokin. Free. bit.ly/3anjurp

• The La Jolla Community Center presents an opera performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, featuring soprano Michelle Law and tenor Alexis Alfaro, with baritone Josh Arky, mezzo soprano Alex Rodrick and pianist Nic Reveles. Free. Email deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org.

• Write Out Loud presents the 11th annual TwainFest, virtual this year through Sunday, Aug. 16. New content will be shared via email daily, along with video updates added to the Write Out Loud website. Free. Sign up at writeoutloudsd.com/twainfest.

• The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library’s 29th annual juried exhibition is on view online through Saturday, Sept. 12. Forty-six local artists have contributed 92 pieces. Free. ljathenaeum.org/juried-exhibition



Virtual galas & events

• The 74th annual Las Patronas Jewel Ball will be held online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, featuring entertainment and a live auction. The free event celebrates a year of fundraising for capital items for local nonprofits. Paid options are available for dinner and gift delivery. laspatronas.org

• The 27th annual Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational goes virtual this year at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Participants are invited to help raise money for research, education and clinical care for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. For information and registration, visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org.

Visitors participate in a previous Zero Waste Fair, which will be virtual this year on Saturday, Aug. 15. (Courtesy)

• The fifth annual Zero Waste Fair will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15. Presented by I Love a Clean San Diego and the city of Encinitas, the free event will help create a road map for people interested in living a waste-free lifestyle. Register at CleanSD.org.

What have you found for entertainment from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆