National Conflict Resolution Center hosts free online conversation about race with top authors

San Diego’s National Conflict Resolution Center is bringing together some of the country’s leading authors, scholars and journalists for an important online conversation about race in America and bridging our political divide.

“A Path Forward,” a virtual event that’s free and open to the public, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m Pacific time.

Wesley Lowery, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist at CBS News and author of They Can’t Kill Us All: The Story of the Struggle for Black Lives, will moderate a discussion between Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Anti-Racist, and Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism.

Both of these books have become fixtures on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Warwick’s in La Jolla, the country’s oldest continuously family-owned and operated bookstore, is the event’s official bookseller. When you buy the books through them and enter “NCRC2020” in the coupon code field, they will donate a percentage of sales to NCRC.

“Now is the time for all of us as Americans to commit ourselves to dismantling systemic racism and understanding the roots of the injustices people of color face,” says Steven Dinkin, president of National Conflict Resolution Center. “Through this virtual event, which will focus on the most urgent issues our nation faces, we’re hoping to pave the way for even more work, tough conversations and reform that will make ours a truly equal, just society.”

Although the event is free, registration is required at events.handbid.com/auctions/a-path-forward

National Conflict Resolution Center is recognized as a global leader in mediation instruction and conflict resolution. Founded in 1983 by the University of San Diego Law Center and the San Diego County Bar Association, the organization’s mission is to resolve issues with the highest possible degree of civility and equitability to all parties involved.

For more information about NCRC and “A Path Forward,” visit www.ncrconline.com.