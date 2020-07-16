‘Christmas in July’ at Village Church seeks donations

It’s time to clean out your closets to help the hungry and destitute in San Diego. The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe is once again holding its successful Christmas in July event on Sunday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon to collect hundreds of items on behalf of the San Diego Rescue Mission. New and gently used clothing and shoes, small electronics, furniture, baby items and toiletries are among the items most in demand to support thrift shops that fund the ministry of the Rescue Mission, a non-profit homeless shelter and recovery center serving thousands of homeless, hungry, and poor men, women, and children in San Diego since 1955.

“For more than 10 years, Christmas in July at the Village Church has provided a great opportunity to help so many in need and also to lighten the load of items you no longer wear or use,” said the Rev. Dr. Jan Farley, associate pastor.

Donations may be dropped off in the lower parking lot of the church at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Contributors will be asked to stay in their cars while volunteers unload the donated items. A donation receipt will be provided upon request. For a complete list of items that will – and won’t -- be accepted, visit www.villagechurch.org.