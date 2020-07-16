Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Adventures by the Book presents Summer Reads No. 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19. Bestselling author Megan Miranda, San Diego author Kristin Rockaway and novelist Amy Stanley will be featured in the online event. bit.ly/summerreads2

The La Jolla Community Center will present Andrew Mellen’s five-week online course “Unstuff Your Life” beginning Tuesday, July 28. (Courtesy)

• The La Jolla Community Center presents Andrew Mellen’s five-week online course “Unstuff Your Life” beginning July 28, with a free introductory session at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21. Mellen, an author and a professional organizer, will discuss simple and effective ways to stay organized. Cost is $129 to $149. ljcommunitycenter.org/calendar

• Warwick’s bookstore presents bestselling author Brad Thor for a free online event on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Thor will discuss his new book, “Near Dark,” with Jeniffer Thompson, host of “The Premise” podcast. warwicks.com/event/brad-thor-2020

• The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego has launched “Wavelengths,” a new video series on YouTube that highlights research happening at Scripps. Each episode highlights a Scripps scientist and his or her field of expertise, covering topics ranging from the deep sea to glaciology. Watch the debut episode at bit.ly/scrippswavelengths.

Family & children

• The La Jolla Playhouse presents “The Wizards of Oakwood Drive” from July 16 to 26. The live online production is designed for children ages 7-12. Parents, guardians and/or caregivers can view the show as their children participate, but no adults without children will be admitted. Cost is $25. lajollaplayhouse.org/wow-goes-digital/wizards

Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its weekly online gathering called Wednesday Connect at 10 a.m. July 22. Ulster Napoles will present “Exercises at Home to Prevent Falls, Retain Balance, Coordination and Strength.” Free. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

Art & culture

• The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego launches online programming related to themes of Chicanx, Latinx and border art in conjunction with the virtual exhibition “To Tame a Wild Tongue: Art after Chicanismo.” The first talk is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, with Cog•nate Collective, the artist duo Amy Sánchez Arteaga and Misael Díaz, about their work in the U.S.-Mexico border region. bit.ly/mcasdcognate

• North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Theatre Conversations via its YouTube channel, with one or two conversations posted weekly and previous posts available for viewing. A new post features actress Amanda Sitton. Monday, July 20: Brenda and Randall Dodge. bit.ly/3anjurp

• La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library will livestream a concert by pianist Michelle Cann at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 18. Free. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

• The Old Globe’s first coLAB Pride Celebration, in collaboration with Diversionary Theatre and San Diego Pride, will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 19. The online event features performances of short plays by LGBTQ+ playwrights Shairi Engle, Jaime Estepa, Katherine Harroff and Miki Vale. Free. bit.ly/oldglobepride

• The San Diego Museum of Art presents an online video series in partnership with Art of Elan at 6 p.m. every other Tuesday. Featuring musical performances inspired by works of art from the museum’s permanent collection, the concerts continue July 21 with violinist Keir GoGwilt paired with artworks by painter Claudia Fernández. Free via the museum’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/SanDiegoMuseumofArt.

• The San Diego Ballet presents its first summer season online in July and August. The eight-week run will feature a sampling of San Diego Ballet’s creative offerings, with links for purchase available at 5 p.m. every Friday. $15.75 per link. bit.ly/sdbsummer2020

Virtual galas & events

The San Diego Pride 5K, pictured in 2018, is a virtual event this year. (Courtesy)

• San Diego Front Runners & Walkers will hold its annual Pride 5K virtually during San Diego Pride weekend July 17-19. Participants will complete their own 5K, upload their finishing results and join a livestreamed event online. Participants also receive an event neck gaiter and can opt in for a race T-shirt and medal. The race benefits the LGBT Community Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride community grants. pride5k.run

What have you found for entertainment from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆