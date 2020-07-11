RSF Community Blood Drive set for July 16

A Rancho Santa Fe Community Blood Drive will be held in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the RSF Golf Club parking lot (5827 Via De La Cumbre, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067). Donors will receive a voucher for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes, courtesy of The Broken Yolk.

A free COVID-19 antibody test will be given with blood donations at the blood drive.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Appointments required.

Please schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Blood drive sponsors include RSF Rotary, Carter Financial, RSF Golf Club, Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe, Willis Allen Real Estate, Tea3Foundation, Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, Nick & Gs Restaurant, San Diego Blood Bank, Kelli Graham Insurance Services.