2020 summer racing season begins July 10: Del Mar Live

Although the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will kick off its 2020 summer racing season with an empty grandstand, there are still a variety of ways to enjoy races and festivities throughout the summer.

Del Mar’s Opening Day takes place Friday, July 10. Del Mar Live will feature more than 20 local restaurants, hotels and casinos, including Brigantine Del Mar, Pizza Port, Jimmy O’s, Pendry San Diego and more. Each “Live” location will offer TV screens to view the day’s 10-race card, Del Mar signature drink specials and colorful Del Mar/TVG coasters. Fans can watch the majestic thoroughbreds and be part of the sporting festivities by wagering on the TVG app or at TVG.com.

Virtual Opening Day Hats Contest

This year’s 26th annual Opening Day Hats Contest will strut on stage via Instagram and Twitter for all to see with a panel of local celebrity judges ready to declare the 2020 winner of a fashion statement that has become one of Del Mar’s most sought-after honors. The Opening Day Hats Contest is available to all who forward pictures using the hashtag #DelMarHatsContest and tagging @DelMarRacing in the photo.

Watch At Home

The TV connection for “Del Mar Live” consists of the TVG Network, DirecTV 602, Dish Network 399, AT&T U-verse 672 (SD) 1671 (HD) and Verizon FiOS 315 (SD) 815 (HD). Additionally, races can be seen on the TVG app.

Del Mar will race every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 10 up to and including Labor Day Monday, Sept. 7. First post daily will be at 2 p.m. For more information, visit dmtc.com.