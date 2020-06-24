16th annual San Diego BRO-AM Events live stream concert runs June 27
Grammy-winning rock band Switchfoot will host its 16th annual San Diego BRO-AM Events (www.broam.org) as a live stream concert on Saturday, June 27 at 5 p.m.
The event lineup includes:
Switchfoot performing live together in their hometown of San Diego.
Other artists performing from their home towns: NEEDTOBREATHE, Judah and the Lion, Colony House, and The New Respects
Live commentary from Drew Shirley (guitarist from Switchfoot), Chris Cote (World Surf League) and Rob Machado (professional surfer)
To date BRO-AM events have raised over $2 million for San Diego youth programs. To keep the annual BRO-AM Community Giving Movement going, 2020 event proceeds are supporting national and San Diego youth initiatives with Feeding America, A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch Schools, and Save the Music. Live Stream tickets are for sale on Switchfoot.com for $10.99. The band is fundraising before and during the show.
