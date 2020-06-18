Worship services return to the Village Church

The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe plans an outdoor Sunday worship service on June 28, 2020 at 9 a.m., the first service since the COVID-19 pandemic shut all San Diego churches. The gathering on the church patio is limited to the first 100 who register online at www.villagechurch.org beginning Monday, June 22. The gathering will conform with all county and state social distancing guidelines.

The Reverend Dr. Jack Baca, senior pastor, cautioned that the church plans are provisional pending further guidance from health officials, but he is thrilled to bring congregants back to the campus at 6225 Paseo Delicias. “Churches never close, because churches are not buildings or programs, but people. Our 1,100 members have never stopped being out in the world, loving and serving others as well as honoring God with their lives. If anything, our church has never been more alive as we have had so many opportunities to help others,” he added.

The church’s online worship service has been enhanced by a Sunday morning Zoom gathering from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to check in at www.villagechurch.org to chat and share some informal conversation. Bring your own coffee and doughnut holes!

“If we get enough responses for the 9 a.m. service, we will add a second service at 10:30 a.m.,” said Baca. He added that volunteers will conduct minor health screenings before seating everyone and that family groups will be allowed to sit together. If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please seek medical help and stay home. Limited shade is available. All are asked to wear a face mask, and bring a hat and sunscreen. There will be no children’s programming, however, children are welcome to attend.

The congregation will not be speaking or singing during the 45-minute service and there will be no bulletins, hymnbooks or Bibles provided. Participants are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early. Offerings will be received upon arrival and Communion elements will be distributed individually.

“We are doing our best to guard against the spread of COVID-19. For now – stay safe, pray hard, and know that the Lord watches over all of us,” said Baca.