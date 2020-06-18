Best Bets for the Break: A quick guide to online entertainment and virtual experiences

This is a continuing series of online activities to undertake on your computer or tablet during your quarantine quandary.



Lectures & learning

• Adventures by the Book presents Beach Reads Bingo at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20. New York Times bestselling authors Karen White and Sarah McCoy, bestselling author Renee Rosen and debut authors Nicola Harrison and Katherine St. John will be featured in the online event, along with a game of Beach Reads Bingo. Free. Virtual game cards will be provided at registration. bit.ly/beachreadsbingo

• The La Jolla Community Center continues its weekly online gathering called Wednesday Connect at 10 a.m. June 24. Certified nutritionist Jennifer Carter will present “Immunity Boosting Food + Whole Food Plant-Based Lifestyle.” Free and open to the public. Register at ljcommunitycenter.org/wednesday-connect.

• Warwick’s hosts author Susie Orman Schnall online at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Schnall, in conversation with Liz Fenton and Lisa Steinke, will discuss her new book, “We Came Here to Shine,” a story of friendship and ambition at the New York World’s Fair. Free. warwicks.com

Family & children

• The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy presents “The World of Sharks,” a webinar via Zoom, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20. You can discover how sharks’ scales, bones, teeth, senses and more make them top predators in oceans around the world. Free. Registration is required at bit.ly/zoomsharks.

• Warwick’s presents licensed marriage and family therapist Kristen Howerton at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, as she discusses her new book, “Rage Against the Minivan: Learning to Parent Without Perfection,” online via Zoom. warwicks.com/event/howerton-2020



Health & fitness

• The La Jolla Community Center offers Strength & Balance at 11 a.m. Tuesdays. The 60-minute workout focuses on upper-body, lower-body and core exercises, all centered around balance, posture and flexibility and with modifications for any fitness level. Email deborah@ljcommunitycenter.org to register and receive a link.



Art & culture

• Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company present Nina Herzog in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Singer/songwriter Herzog will be accompanied by Jack and Benny Lipson and percussionist/drummer Jonathan Pinson. The concert will stream live on Facebook at facebook.com/scrippsranchtheatre.

• The San Diego Art Institute will celebrate LGBTQ pride by supporting regional LGBTQ artists through the new program RAM: Regional Artist Market. The curated collection of items will focus on black, indigenous, Latinx and Middle Eastern LGBTQ artists. Purchase items (from $15 to $65) until July 22 at sandiegoartinstitute.company.site.

Works like this one from Juan Sánchez Cotán will be on virtual view via the San Diego Museum of Art beginning Thursday, June 18. (Courtesy)

• The San Diego Museum of Art is launching its first virtual exhibition, “Juan Sánchez Cotán and Cauleen Smith: Mystical Time and Deceptive Light,” on Thursday, June 18. The exhibit, originally scheduled to open in March inside the museum, features a video installation by Smith, an interdisciplinary artist whose work reflects on the everyday possibilities of the imagination. bit.ly/sdmadeceptive



Virtual galas & events

• The Old Globe Theatre, in collaboration with the George L. Stevens Seniors Resource Center, presents its fourth annual Juneteenth performance presentation from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19. The online event will include video excerpts from past Juneteenth performance presentations, crafts, at-home activities and an educational presentation. Proceeds will go to the Stevens Seniors Resource Center via a GoFundMe campaign available during the event, which can be viewed at bit.ly/oldglobejuneteenth.

• The San Diego-based nonprofit Immunotherapy Foundation, with Padres Pedal the Cause, will present a one-day community ride with Peloton at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, for A World Without Cancer Day. All funds raised will support a collaboration between the two organizations dedicated to accelerating cures for cancer by funding translational research and clinical trials in Southern California. $20 minimum donation. Information and registration at joinif.org.

What have you found for entertainment from a (social) distance? Email your leads to efrausto@lajollalight.com. ◆