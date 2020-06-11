RSF Rotary Club to hold food drive June 13

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club will host a food drive Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Association parking lot (17022 Avenida de Acacias, RSF).

RSF Rotarians will be present to take drive-up non-perishable food donations to help local food banks during this time of high need.

Most needed items include rice, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, jelly, canned chicken, canned tuna, beans, cereal, soap and shampoo.

No need to get out of your car--just drive up with your items and the Rotarians will safely do the rest.

100 percent of the donations will go to food banks in local communities, including Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Food Pantry and Ocean Knoll Elementary.

If you are unable to make a drive-through donation, consider making a cash donation at rsfrotary.com or drop off checks made payable to RSF Rotary during food drive hours on June 13.

Email questions to: mrs.obertreis@gmail.com